UBC Bulletins

URGENT COMMUNITY ALERT - NATURAL GAS ISSUE

08:45 AM - Thursday Oct. 11

Fortis BC continues to ask all Lower Mainland customers, including UBC, to curtail non-essential use of natural gas following a pipeline incident in Northern B.C.

Heat, hot water and cooking equipment are considered essential, but community members are asked to reduce their usage.

Anyone using natural gas for other purposes, such as research, is asked to take steps immediately to stop that use.

UBC buildings that use natural gas for heating, hot water and cooking are no longer expected to be impacted.

This page will be updated as new information becomes available.